One more trip to Virginia for former Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins. He was a special guest at the Colonial All-Pro Camp at the College of William and Mary on Monday.

Seems he had nearly as much fun as the kids. Afterwards Cousins said, "It's fun to be reminded again what it was like to be an 8 to 15 year old and having big dreams and loving playing the game."

Cousins signed a historic 3 year, $84 million, all guaranteed contract with the Vikings in the off season.

All throughout his career he has had to prove himself. He sees it as no different this season, "There will always be people who say that the next mountain that you're trying to climb that you probably can't. Even with the current situation I'm in, there are people who are saying I won't provide a return on investment and it wasn't the right decision. So, I think if you're looking for the chip on your shoulder it's still there."

