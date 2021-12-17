COVID causes WFT vs. Eagles postponement until Tuesday

Also, Washington QB Taylor Heinicke joins 21 others from the team on the reserve/COVID list.

ASHBURN, Va. — The NFL has moved three games because of COVID-19 outbreaks: Las Vegas at Cleveland from Saturday to Monday; and Seattle at the Los Angeles Rams and Washington at Philadelphia from Sunday to Tuesday.

The Browns could have been without as many as 16 regulars on Saturday, so the game is now scheduled to kick off at 5 p.m. EST Monday. Washington and Philadelphia will play at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, as will the Seahawks and Rams.

The games at Los Angeles and Philadelphia will be played simultaneously.

Previously, the NFL did not plan to move any games because of coronavirus outbreak, but recent developments with the omicron strain of COVID-19 has changed the league’s thinking.

Friday morning, Washington added quarterback Taylor Heinicke to the reserve/COVID list. Backup QB Kyle Allen was already on the list so WFT picked up signal caller Garrett Gilbert off the Patriots practice squad this week. They also have Kyle Shurmer available at quarterback. He has no game experience.