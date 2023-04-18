Cowser's 4 hits leads Tides to 4th straight win

Colton Cowser went 4 for 5 as Norfolk pounded out 13 hits in route to their 5-3 win over Rochester Tuesday night.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Tides (11-4) defeated the Rochester Red Wings (5-10), 5-3, on Tuesday night at Harbor Park. The Tides continue to roll as they pick up their fourth win in a row to open the series against Rochester.

A quick 1-2-3 first from Tides starter Cole Irvin gave way to the Norfolk bats in the bottom of the first. Hitting out of the leadoff spot, Colton Cowser smacked a home run that carried over the left field wall and gave the Tides an early 1-0 lead.

With the bottom of the order due up for the Red Wings in the third, Kevin Plawecki led off the inning with a double down the left field line and would later score on a two-out double off the bat of Jake Alu. A Nomar Mazara base hit through the left side brought Alu around and put the Red Wings in front 2-1.

Two consecutive singles set the table for Kyle Stowers who lined a ball over the head of the Rochester left fielder for an RBI double that put the Tides back on top in the home half of the third.

After Maverick Handley was plunked in fourth, he came around to score on a perfectly executed hit and run as Cowser lined a ball into right. Handley scored standing up on a fielding error by the right fielder and Cowser moved up to second on the play. This allowed Connor Norby to knock in the Tides center fielder with an RBI single to give Norfolk a 5-2 lead after four innings of play.

The scoring would halt for a few frames before Travis Blankenhorn added one for Rochester in the top of the eighth with a solo blast to right center field, cutting the Tides lead to two, still ahead 5-3.