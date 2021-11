The Cox Falcons got goals from Zella Bailey and Ava Ostrowski as they beat First Colonial 2-0 in the Class 5 state finals. It was the Falcons 4th straight championship and 23rd overall in school history.

In the Class 4 title game, Great Bridge got goals from Madi Wiley and Lily Johnson as they won over Courtland 2-0. The Wildcats won their second consecutive champion and Mika Hilburger scored twice for Tabb as they won over Poquoson 2-1 and took the Class 3 title.