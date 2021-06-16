Cox baseball punches their ticket to states

The Falcons took the Region 5A crown with a 5-3 win over First Colonial

HAMPTON, Va. — This time it was more than a battle for beach supremacy, there was a trip to the state baseball tournament on line. Cox baseball is the team making that trip. The Falcons knocked off First Colonial 5-3 to claim the Region 5A title.

Cox scored a pair of runs on back to back sacrifice flies in the first inning of the region final. First it was Fenwick Trimble, followed up by Nate Hawley.

The Falcons would add another run in the fourth when John Bastiaans drove home Gavin Spencer to make it 3-0.

It was 5-0 Cox when First Colonial rallied in the sixth. The Patriots would score three times. Ryan Peterson and D.J. Proctor had RBI singles. However, Kyle Edwards came on in relief for the Cox and got a strikeout with the bases loaded to end the threat.