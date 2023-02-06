Cox cruises past First Colonial for Class 5 region title

The Falcons opened up the game with a 3-run sixth inning in route to a 7-1 win over the Patriots on Thursday night. Both schools still advance to the state playoffs.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — This time of the year reaching a region final is critical, because win or lose, you're in the state playoffs. In the case of the Class 5 Region A matchup between top seeded Cox High School and archrival First Colonial the second seed, bragging rights were on the line.

The Falcons jumped out to a 3-1 lead after three innings and got a big 6th inning scoring three more as they cruised past the Patriots 7-1 on Thursday for the region title. Both schools advance to next week's state quarterfinals.

In the Class 4 Region A championship, Smithfield edged Jamestown 5-4. Maddox Brown connected on a 2-run homer for the Packers in the win.

As for softball, Class 5 Region A, Hickory shutout First Colonial 3-0. Emily Miller got a complete game 3 hit shutout while fanning 8, and contributed 2 hits for the Hawks.