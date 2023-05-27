Cox ends Hickory's hot streak, advances to Class 5 Region A championship

With the win, Cox advances to the Class 5 state tournament. The loss snapped an 11-game winning streak for the Hawks, who finished the season 14-8.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — High school state tournaments are just around the corner. On Friday night, the field continued to narrow down with many teams season's coming to an end in region quarter and semifinals.

In Class 5 region A, Cox and Hickory met at Indian River for the region semifinal. The Hawks were tailing by 1 in the third inning until Eli Kraft's RBI single down the right field line tied it up at 1-all.

In the fifth inning, Cox regained the lead 2-1 but Austin Irby put the game out of reach with a three run home run to clinch the win for the Falcons 5-1. With the win, Cox advances to the Class 5 state tournament. The loss snapped an 11-game winning streak for the Hawks, who finished the season 14-8.

The Falcons (19-3) will meet First Colonial in the Class 5 Region A championship game on Tuesday at Indian River High at 5 p.m. The Patriots held off Kempsville 2-1 to advance to the state tournament.