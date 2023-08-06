Cox, PA fall in tennis state finals

The Falcons and Cavs cap excellent seasons with tough losses to tennis powerhouses

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Two local teams had to be hoping for a little hometown magic at Huntington Park in Newport News today. The Cox boys and Princess Anne girls didn't go far from the beach district to the state final, unfortunately the travel didn't seem to affect their opponents.

For Princess Anne, wins over Nansemond River in the state quarterfinal and Cox in the semis earned them a date with Douglas Freeman for the state title. It was the Cavaliers first ever appearance in the final as a team. Freeman came in slightly more familiar, seeking their 3rd consecutive state championship. Matches were close up and down the lineup, but Freeman ultimately prevailed 5-0. The Cavs will look to build on one of the best seasons in program history.

Meanwhile Cox welcomed another team in search of a three-peat. Deep Run entered the state final with a stacked roster, prevailing 5-0 over the Falcons. The enthusiasm from the 757's Region A champions shined through in defeat, with the entirety of the Falcons roster gathering behind their final active player during the final points. They call it "The Flock", a reference to their airborne mascot and a symbol of the chemistry that carried this team to a state final.