Cox & Princess Anne boys; Maury and Nansemond River girls soccer head to region finals

Rain around Hampton Roads postponed several region playoffs games in baseball and softball on Tuesday, but there were several girls and boys soccer games that were played.
In Class 5 Region A, the 4th seeded Cox Falcons (12-3-1) knocked off previous unbeaten and top seeded Hickory ( 2-1 from Bayside High School. The Falcons opened the scoring with a Gabe Zarate goal for a 1-0 lead. Hickory countered less than a minute later with a goal from senior Evan Rinkus to tie the game at 1-1.
The game winner coming in the second half when off a corner kick, Josh Haggerty. Cox will face off against Princess Anne who won by the same score against First Colonial to gain a state tournament berth.
In Class 4 Region A, Smithfield edged Great Bridge 2-1 and will take on Jamestown in the finals. The Eagles beat Warwick 6-2. Lafayette won over York 3-1 in the Class 3 Region A semifinals, and
On the girls since in Class 5 Region B, Maury got goals from Xiomari Green, Ainsley Mathews-Jamison, and a free kick from Maddie Dixon. They'll next take on Nansemond River in the region final who cruised past Bethel 13-0.