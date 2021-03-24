Crabbers break a trend and hold the lead to beat Warwick

Hampton had 4th quarter leads in their first two games and lost. This time the won 18-13.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Not this time said the Hampton Crabbers. This time Hampton hung on to a fourth quarter lead to beat Warwick 18-13.

The Crabbers had fourth quarter leads in the prior two games against Phoebus and Woodside. They lost both. This time it was their turn to come from behind.

Adam Hatcher ran for a 50 yard touchdown on the third play of the game and Hampton had a quick 6-0 lead.

Warwick responded with the next two scores. Derick Nixon plunged into the end zone on a quarterback sneak. Then, Bryce Buchanan pushed it in from one yard out to give the Raiders a 13-6 halftime lead.

In the third quarter Hatcher would score his second touchdown, this time from 8 yards out. Hampton failed on the two-point conversion and still trailed 13-12.

Early in the fourth quarter, Elijah Robertson took a handoff from his own 26 yard line and after breaking free, outran the Raiders for the TD and an 18-13 Crabber lead.

That's a lead that would stand on Tuesday night. Hampton is now (1-2) and Warwick (2-1) dropped their first game of the season.