Crusaders fend off Knights to capture TCIS regular season title

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — It was a great private school showdown on Wednesday night between Catholic and Peninsula Catholic in the beach. The Crusaders held off a charge by the Knights to win 57-53 and capture the Tidewater Conference regular season title.

Catholic (29-2) went on a 16-5 run in the first half and built a 15 point advantage over the Peninsula Catholic. The Knights (24-6) responded with several spurts of their own were led by Brayden Mann and Stylz Gardner, who finished with 15 and 14 points, respectively in the game.