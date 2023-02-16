Crusaders fend off Knights to capture TCIS regular season title

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — It was a great private school showdown on Wednesday night between Catholic and Peninsula Catholic in the beach. The Crusaders held off a charge by the Knights to win 57-53 and capture the Tidewater Conference regular season title.
Catholic (29-2) went on a 16-5 run in the first half and built a 15 point advantage over the Peninsula Catholic. The Knights (24-6) responded with several spurts of their own were led by Brayden Mann and Stylz Gardner, who finished with 15 and 14 points, respectively in the game.
Crusaders guard CJ McPherson had a game high 16 points as they extended their winning streak to 25 straight games.