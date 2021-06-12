Dallas Baptist rallies past Virginia 6-5 in super regional

The Cavs, who had to win four straight games just to get this far, wiped out a 2-0 deficit with a five-run 5th inning.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Andrew Benefield homered in the seventh inning and Dallas Baptist rallied from a three-run deficit for a 6-5 win over Virginia in Game 1 of the Columbia Super Regional that was delayed almost four hours due to weather. It was the Patriots’ first win in a super regional game and puts them one win away from their first appearance in the College World Series.

Hoos get the tying run to third but a diving catch on a rope by Max Cotier ends the game.



Peyton Sherlin took the mound in the top of the ninth after striking out two in a scoreless eighth, but lightning was detected in the area. DBU’s Zane Russell took the mound in Sherlin’s place when play resumed and retired three straight batters after giving up a leadoff walk.