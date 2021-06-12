Dallas Baptist rallies past Virginia 6-5 in super regional

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Andrew Benefield homered in the seventh inning and Dallas Baptist rallied from a three-run deficit for a 6-5 win over Virginia in Game 1 of the Columbia Super Regional that was delayed almost four hours due to weather. It was the Patriots’ first win in a super regional game and puts them one win away from their first appearance in the College World Series.
Peyton Sherlin took the mound in the top of the ninth after striking out two in a scoreless eighth, but lightning was detected in the area. DBU’s Zane Russell took the mound in Sherlin’s place when play resumed and retired three straight batters after giving up a leadoff walk.
The Cavaliers bounced back early from a 2-0 deficit highlighted by Alex Tappen and Jake Gelof hitting back-to-back solo homers to lead off the Cavaliers’ fifth and tie the game. Devin Ortiz, who was the hero in walk-off win against Old Dominion in the regional final, delivered a three-run double as they took a 5-2 lead. It was their last advantage for the rest of the game. Virginia must now win two games to have any chance at getting to the College World Series. Game two is Sunday at high noon.