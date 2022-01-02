Findings from Washington Football Team investigation are 'very disturbing at this point,' congressman says

U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-Ill.) is leading efforts to get transparency from the NFL and WFT. He says talking with former employees is the first step.

WASHINGTON — The U.S. House of Representatives Oversight and Reform committee is set to host a roundtable discussion on Capitol Hill Thursday with former Washington Football employees about claims of sexual harassment and workplace misconduct.

The discussion could serve as a precursor for a hearing that involves leaders from the WFT and the NFL.

"I expect that a lot of people are going to have to answer questions about what's raised (this) week," said U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D) of Illinois, who leads the House Oversight Subcommittee on Economic and Consumer Policy, said in an interview with WUSA9.

When asked if WFT leaders and NFL officials would be expected to answer questions in a public forum, Krishnamoorthi said, "Absolutely. And I expect that will happen as well."

ROUNDTABLE: On Thursday, February 3, @ 10 AM, Chairs @RepMaloney and @CongressmanRaja will hold a roundtable with several former @WashingtonNFL employees to discuss issues of workplace misconduct and the @NFL's failure to take steps to prevent sexual harassment and verbal abuse. — Oversight Committee (@OversightDems) January 27, 2022

Krishnamoorthi initiated an investigation into allegations of sexual harassment and workplace hostilities within the Washington football franchise, as well as the NFL's own internal investigation into the matter, in October 2021 alongside U.S. Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D) of New York, who chairs of the House Oversight and Reform Committee.

After launching the investigation, Krishnamoorthi laid out a three week deadline for the NFL to produce documents related to it's investigation. He said the NFL has cooperated "to some extent" and they've produced documents "on a rolling basis."

"We still haven't received the bulk of documents that were examined by (Beth) Wilkinson, the NFL's attorney," Krishnamoorthi said. "Apparently she looked at tens if not hundreds of thousands of documents in that particular investigation. We need to get them so we can proceed with our investigation as well."

Recent reporting by the Washington Post highlighted alleged efforts by WFT owner Dan Snyder to interfere in Wilkinson's investigation of the team. A charge, at the time, referred to by Krishnamoorthi in a news release claiming, "Snyder will stop at nothing."

"I don't know Mr. Snyder," Krishnamoorthi said. "But what I've learned from this investigation and public reports is very disturbing at this point and I think its fair to say that he has a lot of explaining to do."

Additional witnesses are expected to be announced by the committee, but so far there are five former WFT employees listed who will provide public testimony:

Emily Applegate: former marketing coordinator, premium client services coordinator and ticket sales representative;

former marketing coordinator, premium client services coordinator and ticket sales representative; Melanie Coburn: former director of marketing, marketing coordinator and cheerleader;

former director of marketing, marketing coordinator and cheerleader; Rachel Engleson: former director of marketing and client relations, director of client services, manager of premium client services, customer service representative and intern;

former director of marketing and client relations, director of client services, manager of premium client services, customer service representative and intern; Ana Nuñez: former coordinator of business development and client service and account executive; and

former coordinator of business development and client service and account executive; and Brad Baker: former video production manager and producer.

"The intent is to hear the stories of various individuals who have come forward to talk about their claims of sexual harassment at the Washington Football Team," Krishnamoorthi said.

The committees questions whether the WFT and NFL will be transparent in telling "their side of the story," Krishnamoorthi said, or whether the truth will have to come out from others.

The congressman said, "It would behoove both the NFL and the Washington Football Team to come forward themselves and be more forthcoming with what happened in this investigation."

Krishnamoorthi is aware that the discussion with former employees is coming just one day after Washington Football unveils it's new team name. He chalks that up to the House being in session and witness availability.

"There's a lot going on in the NFL all the time," he said.

As for additional witnesses who could come forward and share their stories, I asked specifically about former WFT quarterback Robert Griffin III, who has written a book called "Surviving Washington" set to be released on Aug. 9.

Robert Griffin III has announced a new memoir... “Surviving Washington” 📕



According to the publisher, RG3 will detail:

➖ Power struggles within the franchise

➖ Medical mismanagement

➖ The toxic work environment and sexual harassment that he witnessed pic.twitter.com/2OolIg9edu — Front Office Sports (@FOS) November 30, 2021

The book will supposedly shed light on allegations of sexual harassment within the Washington Football Team and Griffin will donate all proceeds to foundational work.

"I want you to take the journey with me as I walk you through one of the most dysfunctional franchises in all of sports," Griffin said in a Twitter video.

"I'm going to open your eyes to the sexual harassment that permeated the walls of that building," Griffin said.

Krishnamoorthi would not say if he or anyone else with the Committee had spoken to Griffin.