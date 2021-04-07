Dandridge's NSU roots guided him to Basketball Hall Of Fame

A 13 year NBA veteran, Bob Dandridge was apart of two championship teams with the Bucks (1971) and the Bullets (1978).

NORFOLK, Va. — If you had to describe Bob Dandridge as a basketball player by today's standards, you could say he was apart of "Big 3's" 50 years ago before the term was fashionable. A 13 year NBA veteran, he played on two championship teams in the Bucks (1971) and the Bullets (1978). The Richmond native back in May got an important final piece added to his basketball resume when he was informed he'll be enshrined into the Basketball Hall Of Fame on September 11th with 15 others.

Among them, Ben Wallace (Virginia Union), Chris Bosh, Chris Webber, Bill Russell, Yolanda Griffith and Lauren Jackson. "It's still soaking in on a daily basis more and more", he says. "I'm getting comfortable with that label. I guess the excitement really won't start until I have to start writing my speech but it's a good feeling".

Dandridge, who had a stellar 13 year NBA career, played with a pair of hall of famers while with Milwaukee (Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Oscar Robertson) and later with Washington (Wes Unseld and Elvin Hayes). The 4-time all-star credits his time at Norfolk State making the difference. "Norfolk State just had an environment or setting of winning that was not only basketball, but throughout the administration".