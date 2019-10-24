VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — When Daniel Hudson tore ligaments in his pitching elbow a second time, it took a little perspective perhaps only his mother could give. Kris Hudson takes us back, "He says, I just can't do this anymore. I'm like, you can't do that today, you can't make that decision. You've got to get out of the emotion and make the smart decision. It was only a couple of days later he said, 'O.K., I'm going to do this.' He's just mentally tough."

These days Hudson is throwing 97-98 mph coming out of the Nationals bullpen. That mentally tough part also helps when he comes in as a closer.

We had a chance to visit Daniel's mom and Dad, Kris and Sam in their Virginia Beach home. Of course, we also checked in with Jimmy Hunt who was Daniel's high school baseball coach at Princess Anne.