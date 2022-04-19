David McCormack is the latest Norfolk Academy alum to declare for NBA Draft

McCormack joins Mark Williams with the decision to turn pro

Example video title will go here for this video

LAWRENCE, Kan. — They must be awfully proud at Norfolk Academy. For the second straight day, one of their alums declared for the NBA Draft. Tuesday it was David McCormack's turn following Mark Williams who made his choice on Monday.

McCormack was the big man for the national champion Kansas Jayhawks this year. He had an outstanding run in March Madness and was especially good in the Final Four. It certainly helped his NBA stock.

During the regular season, McCormack average over 10 points and seven rebounds a game.

He is a fourth year senior who still had another year of eligibility.