David Wright gives us induction ceremony alternative

The VA Sports Hall of Fame was supposed to induct the class of 2020 last weekend. We settle for an interview instead.

NORFOLK, Va. — David Wright is one of the headliners in the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame class of 2020. The Hall was supposed to have induction ceremonies last weekend. Of course, we had to draw a pass on that.

Wright is one of five inductees with ties to the Hampton Roads area. The New York Met great now lives in southern California. He has had a lot of important honors in his lifetime, but he says being in the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame is something special, "Of course, because it's Virginia. For me Virginia will always be home. Although we live across the country now, the support system is always there. Some of my best friends still live there. To be able to kind of pound your chest a little and say I'm from Virginia."

Sounds like he's enjoying his retirement as a player. No, there are no plans of a comeback at age 37. About his career, Wright sums up what mattered most, "My dad and mom always taught me that when everything is said and done, to be able to put your head on the pillow at night and rest easy knowing you've done everything you possibly could to reach your ceiling."