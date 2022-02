Russell Dean hit 8 of 10 from the free throw line and added seven rebounds in the win for the Pirates.

HAMPTON, Va. — Russell Dean had 27 points as Hampton narrowly beat Presbyterian 74-69 on Monday night. Marquis Godwin added 20 points for the Pirates.

Najee Garvin had 19 points for Hampton (7-14, 3-7 Big South Conference). DeAngelo Epps added nine rebounds.