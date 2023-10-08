Deep Creek seeks consistency in 2023

A 4 game winning streak followed by a 4 game winning streak defined the Hornets up and down 2022 season

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — "We are the SEC of high school football in our area," Deep Creek head football coach Andre Twine is talking about the Southeastern District, based out of Chesapeake. The SEC, of course, is the pre-eminent conference in college football, and looking over Deep Creek's schedule, it's easy to understand why Coach Twine sees a resemblance.

After starting the season 4-1, the one being a loss to local powerhouse Oscar Smith, Twine's group ran into that Southeastern gauntlet. Four straight losses to King's Fork, Nansemond River, Western Branch and Indian River, each among the best programs in Hampton Roads.

With that in mind, the Hornets are focused on consistency in 2023, avoiding the down stretch that plagued last season. "We've got to eliminate mistakes, against Indian River we had mistakes in the secondary, against Nansemond River we had fumbles, we've got to eliminate those," says Twine.

They've seemingly got the ingredients to do so, starting with senior leadership. Ricky Foreman returns from an all state junior campaign in which he registered 14 sacks. All state wrestler Sam Diggs is back to play running back and linebacker. Foreman calls fellow senior Hunter Barnes "the best running back out here" as Barnes looks to build on a productive 2022. They form a formidable trio that will play as a big a role off the field as on.

Barnes and Diggs will also look to pick up the leftover carries from the departed Brandon Nesbit. After starring on both sides of the ball at Creek as a freshman and sophomore, Nesbit joins district rival Oscar Smith this season.