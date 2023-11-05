Defending NASCAR Cup champ Logano visits Naval Station Norfolk

Joey Logano, the 2022 champion, was a part of Mission 600 in which he honored sailors aboard the USS Nitze on Wednesday.

NORFOLK, Va. — Memorial Day weekend is just a couple of weeks away and NASCAR was doing something special for those that serve in the military. It's called the Mission 600 Tour which serves as a prelude to Charlotte Motor Speedway’s patriotic pre-race salute to the troops prior to the Coca-Cola 600.

Several cup drivers took part in touring installations that included defending champion, Joey Logano who made a stop at Naval Station Norfolk on Wednesday on the USS Nitze.

Also in attendance was Xfinity driver, Jessie Iwuji. Before becoming a driver and now also co-owner of a team, he was a former football player at the Naval Academy. Iwuji is also a Lieutenant Commander and is a Naval Reservist.

He and Logano wanted to show how much those who serve meant to them.

"I know how important it is to show that you care", says Logano. "I see that everyday with our race team".

Logano also noted how important it was not to take their service for granted. "We live in our own little bubble and everything is fine in our bubble, because somebody else is out there doing the hard work for us".