Defensive effort leads Virginia Tech over Oklahoma State, 70-65

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — Virginia Tech used a strong defensive performance to earn its tenth win of the season, as the Hokies downed Oklahoma State, 70-65, in the Barclays Center on Sunday afternoon.

Paced by Justyn Mutts, who recorded a season-high six steals, Tech had eleven steals as a team. Although returning to the scene of his ACC Tournament MVP performance didn't stir up a lights-out shooting performance, Hunter Cattoor contributed on the defensive end with six rebounds and three steals.



The Hokies had three players score in double figures, led by Sean Pedulla, who had 16 points and four assists. Justyn Mutts added 13 points, four assists and six steals and Grant Basile helped out with 13 points and two blocks.

Darius Maddox pulled down three offensive rebounds to pace the Virginia Tech offense which grabbed 11 boards and turned them into 10 second chance points.

Virginia Tech forced 17 Oklahoma State turnovers while committing 10 themselves in Sunday's game. The Hokies turned those takeaways into 19 points on the other end of the floor.

How It Happened

Both teams started slow, heading into the first media timeout a combined 3-12 from the field with Tech holding a 5-2 lead. The teams settled into a 17-14 score before Virginia Tech cranked out a 9-0 run with the help of five points from Basile. Led by Basile's 10 points and four assists from Pedulla, the Hokies led 34-25 at the half.

Oklahoma State came out of the half on a 15-4 run to reclaim the lead early. The Cowboys extended their lead to five, but that would stand as the largest lead either team would hold for the rest of the game until Virginia Tech shot free throws late. With the game tied as 2 minutes remained, Tech went on a 5-0 run capped by a Mutts bucket to gain a comfortable margin to see out the game.

Game Notes

» The Hokies held the Cowboys to only 40-percent shooting, marking the second time this season that they've restricted their opponents to 40-percent or less shooting in back-to-back games.

» The Virginia Tech defense forced 17 turnovers, the most this season.

» Virginia Tech cleaned up on the offensive glass, collecting 11 offensive boards in the game, which is tied for the second-highest tally this season.

» Sean Pedulla led the Hokies with a game-high 16 points. The sophomore guard also had a career high five rebounds.

» Virginia Tech got six rebounds from both Mylyjael Poteat and Hunter Cattoor.