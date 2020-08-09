Del Rio's Washington defense in attack mode

A few quick comments from Washington's defensive coordinator

ASHBURN, Va. — Attack is word that comes up often when Washington defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio talks about his defense. He's not just talking about the players, but also the coaching style.

When asked about his style, Del Rio says, "We're just attacking it and looking for improvement everywhere. Every aspect, everything we touch, we're trying to put our imprint on it. Make sure the guys feel like we have energy every day, that we go attack our jobs every day."