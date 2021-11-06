Delaware upends streaking #23 William & Mary 24-3

Delaware struck twice after William & Mary turnovers — scoring touchdowns after a fumble recovery and then taking over on downs.

NEWARK, Del. — DeJoun Lee ran for one touchdown, Zach Gwynn passed for two more and Delaware upended William & Mary's recent rise into the top-ranked FCS teams with a 24-3 defeat on Saturday.

The Tribe, ranked No. 23 in the FCS coaches poll for the first time since 2015, took their game-opening drive 12-plays in 6:30 but ended with Ethan Chang's 24-yard field goal.

Delaware struck twice after William & Mary turnovers — scoring touchdowns after a fumble recovery and then taking over on downs.

The Blue Hens (5-4, 3-3 Colonial Athletic Association) scored 24 unanswered points with Lee getting the ball rolling with his 12-yard sp rint around left end to give Delaware a 7-3 lead late in the first quarter in just two plays.

Gwynn fired a 25-yard TD pass to James Collins early in the second quarter.

Darius Wilson completed 12 of 24 passes for 123 yards with one interception for William & Mary (6-3, 4-2), which had won six of its previous seven games, including a 31-18 upset of then-No. 4 Villanova to end October.

Delaware shut down the Tribe's conference-leading ground game (216.9 yards), holding eight William & Mary ball carriers to 105 yards on 41 carries and an average gain of 2.6 yards per carry.