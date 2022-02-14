DeLisha Milton-Jones named to Women's Basketball Hall of Fame

The second year ODU women's head coach joins seven others in Class of 2022.

NORFOLK, Va. — DeLisha Milton-Jones has all the credentials and the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame is paying attention. They have included the ODU women's head basketball coach in their Class of 2022.

Congratulations to the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2022 and the 2022 Trailblazer of the Game!



Read below for our WBHOF Press Release. https://t.co/yKwXUFqJ93 pic.twitter.com/EK6TqP6Nn3 — WBHOF (@WBHOF) February 15, 2022

The last two seasons, Milton-Jones has been leading the Monarchs and so far they have an impressive (19-5) record in 2021-22.

Milton-Jones was an All-American and SEC player of the year for Florida.

She was the #4 overall pick in the 1999 WNBA draft and went on to play 17 seasons in the league. She retired having played more games than anyone in WNBA history.

Milton-Jones was a 2-time WNBA All-Star and won two championships with the LA Sparks.