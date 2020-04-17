Delisha Milton-Jones next up for ODU women's basketball

The Monarchs hire Milton Jones as their next women's basketball head coach

NORFOLK, Va. — Well that didn't take long. It took ODU just six days to find a replacement for Nikki McCray as head coach for women's basketball. Delisha Milton-Jones is the next one in line.

She has a similar pedigree as McCray, which is saying something. Most recently Milton-Jones was as assistant for Syracuse women's basketball and before that she was head coach at Pepperdine.