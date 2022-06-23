Dereon Seabron's past prepares him for NBA future

He'll know more about that future after Thursday's NBA Draft

NORFOLK, Va. — Dereon Seabron was a jump shooter.

"It's funny to me. A lot of people that have known me for a long time, they know when I was younger all I wanted to do was shoot," Seabron says. Then a summer growth spurt made him unstoppable in the paint, "I think my 9th grade summer, I grew a little bit, then i started dunking more," he reflects on the transformation that has become a talking point for his NBA prospects.

Now teams want to make sure he can shoot, one of the requisite traits of an NBA wing. "That was my main focus during the pre draft focus, I've definitely been seeing major improvements," says Seabron.

That growth spurt, however, provided him with a skill set that you can't teach. Seabron can get to the paint, anytime against any team. He is explosive, ferocious and long driving to the basket. Once there he can either finish, or kick it out to a shooter. It's that skill that makes him a likely pick in the NBA Draft. It's that skill that will get him in the building as he works to round out the rest of his game.

Working, and improving, his game, is another skill Seabron will immediately bring to the pros. He arrived at Lake Taylor on a deep Titan squad, having to find offensive touches where he could. Eventually he built himself into one of the best players in school history. After a dominant senior season he still only had mid major and low major offers, so he went to Massanutten Military Academy, where he built himself into a D1 player. Then it was off to NC State, where he was redshirted as freshman. Initially disappointed, Seabron used the year to improve. The work showed when he was named ACC Most Improved Player after a huge statistical leap between his redshirt freshman and sophomore season.