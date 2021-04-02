Derrick Nnadi gets the "757" back in the Super Bowl

The K.C. Chiefs defensive tackle was a standout at Ocean Lakes High School in Virginia Beach.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Derrick Nnadi is representing the "757" in a big way. Big because he is 6'1" and 315 pounds. Bigger because he's a starting defensive tackle for the Kansas City Chiefs. Biggest because he is back in the Super Bowl again this Sunday.

Nnadi is only 24 years old, so it wasn't that long ago he was a star at Ocean Lakes High School in Virginia Beach.

He takes being from Hampton Roads very seriously as he explains, "I just want to be that type of guy that kind of discussions like who are those great players from our area. A lot of times you say A.I. A lot of times you say Michael Vick or a bunch of other players. I kind of want to be in that category. I feel like I really put a lot of time and effort to try and get myself in this position aside from football and in the community."

Nnadi is well aware that young people in his hometown are paying attention and he embraces it, "I just want to give people in that whole area of Virginia someone to look up to whether it's me or somebody else from our area to give them hope."

The Chiefs selected Nnadi in the third round of the 2018 draft. He says it's something else to be playing in his second Super Bowl in just third year in the league, "Things will come out the way they are depending on how much work you put into it. Being with the type of guys that are in this corner, the type of guys that are on this team, a type of attitude, a type of mindset we come into practice, things just come out the way they were supposed to."