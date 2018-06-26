Deshaun Watson, age 22, is not that many years removed from being one of the campers. Tuesday he was the guest NFL star at the Colonial All-Pro Camp at William and Mary.

Watson sent a message for the kids ages 5 through rising high school seniors. "I had been on the other end and now it's cool to share my experience and share my advice. You know, let these kids know that they could be in my shoes in 4 to 5 or 6 years from now. So keep working. Keep being successful and keep having that mind set that you're going to be great."

After a spectacular career at Clemson, Watson was even more sensational as a rookie last season with the Houston Texans. After rewriting some rookie quarterback records, Watson tore his ACL in early November. When asked if he would approach the game any differently he responded, "You know I tore my left ACL my freshman year and came back the next year and was (14-0) and a Heisman contender, an All-American this and that. I played the same way I did before, so it's no point in switching up the routine."

