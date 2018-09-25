NORFOLK, Va.- ODU quarterback, Blake LaRussa embodies the saying "Don't judge a book by its cover". The junior from Virginia Beach has never let his 5-10 185 pound frame stop him from being able to play big. That big heart came into play as he tossed a personal high of 495 yards and 4 touchdowns to go with a rushing score as the Monarchs won over nationally ranked Virginia Tech 49-35. He says things didn't change much when got back to class this week. "No different really", he said. "I blend in really good. Most of the time people think I'm a kicker", he joked.

His head coach, Bobby Wilder thinks it couldn't happen to a better person. "You always want to see good things happen to good people", he said. The Monarchs immediately got back to work as they hit the road this week for a Saturday date at East Carolina. LaRussa will come into the game as the starting quarterback for Old Dominion. Not bad for a guy who came to the school with no scholarship and made the team as a walk-on. To go from that to a national spotlight moment with a win over Hokies, the junior remains grounded. He understands fame is fleeting. "You can be given something so amazing and then in the snap of a finger it can be gone like that so I'm very thankful for it."

