BROOKLYN, N.Y. – Former Virginia guard Devon Hall (Virginia Beach, Va.) was selected by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second round of the 2018 NBA Draft on Thursday (June 21) night.

Hall was the 53rd overall pick and is the fifth Virginia player selected in the NBA Draft since 2012, joining Mike Scott (2012), Joe Harris (2014), Justin Anderson (2015) and Malcolm Brogdon (2016). Scott, Harris and Brogdon were second-round selections, while Anderson was selected 21st overall in the first round.

Hall, who earned All-ACC second-team and All-ACC Defensive team honors, averaged a career-best 11.7 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 2017-18 for the ACC champion Cavaliers (31-3, 17-1 ACC). He shot 43.2 percent from 3-point range and ranked second in the ACC with a 3.06 assist-to-turnover ratio. Hall started his final 87 games at Virginia and was named to the All-ACC Academic team in 2017 and 2018.

