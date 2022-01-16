Dodgers Taylor expanding life beyond baseball with his CT3 Foundation

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — These days Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Chris Taylor is finding his life is more than just being a professional baseball player. The former Cox Falcon held his first ever "Driving For Hope" charity event at Top Golf in Virginia Beach on Sunday. It's goal is to help make life better for ailing children.
The event is part of his CT-3 Foundation as proceeds go to benefit Roc Solid Foundation as well as Children's Hospital Of The King's Daughters. It's something the 31 year old has been apart of in recent years. The inspiration behind it involves a former high school teammate, Kyle Profilet who died of a form of bone cancer. "Everybody can relate a little bit", he says. "Everybody has been affected by cancer in some way and that's who we're trying to reach out to."
His baseball life has been stuff folks dream of. Last month, Taylor inked a four-year deal worth $60 million with the Dodgers. He was a key component in their first World Series title in 32 years when they won it all back in 2020. "I always dreamed to be a major league baseball player, but I could have never dreamed having the success I've had." Taylor now understands his life is starting to become bigger than the game he plays. "To be on the platform that I'm on and it's important for me to use that platform."