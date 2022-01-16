Dodgers Taylor expanding life beyond baseball with his CT3 Foundation

Chris Taylor, a Virginia Beach native, held his "Driving For Hope" charity event at Top Golf on Sunday to help to make life a little better for ailing children.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — These days Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Chris Taylor is finding his life is more than just being a professional baseball player. The former Cox Falcon held his first ever "Driving For Hope" charity event at Top Golf in Virginia Beach on Sunday. It's goal is to help make life better for ailing children.

The event is part of his CT-3 Foundation as proceeds go to benefit Roc Solid Foundation as well as Children's Hospital Of The King's Daughters. It's something the 31 year old has been apart of in recent years. The inspiration behind it involves a former high school teammate, Kyle Profilet who died of a form of bone cancer. "Everybody can relate a little bit", he says. "Everybody has been affected by cancer in some way and that's who we're trying to reach out to."