Not many Division III golfers make it big on the PGA Tour, so Brian Peccie has a backup plan. He is a double major at Washington and Lee. Math and Econ in case you wondering.

So far, the college golfing thing is working out nicely. Last month he won individual honors in the D3 NCAA national championship at the Grandover Resort in Greensboro.

Peccie is from Norfolk and went to Norfolk Academy. He is just a sophomore at Washington and Lee.

He didn't pick up the game of golf until he was in 8th grade. He didn't take any lessons. However, he fell in love with the sport and immersed himself in all things golf instruction.

That's quite a fast learning curve.

When he and his coach set goals for Peccie before this season, national champ wasn't on the list. It certainly will be next year.

