It was the rare Wednesday night edition of high school football. Everyone still trying to play catch up in makeup games from last week. The Beach District had a full slate of games and the best from the Southeastern District was also in action.

Ocean Lakes won an important district showdown by shutting out Salem 9-0.

Oscar Smith is as good as ever. They got the best of Grassfield 37-7.

Back to the beach where Landstown beat Princess Anne 20-14. Kellam got the go ahead score in the fourth quarter to edge out First Colonial 24-21. Cox doubled up Green Run 28-14 and Tallwood proved to be the best school on Kempsville Road. They beat the Kempsville Chiefs 42-0.

