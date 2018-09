VIRGINIA BEACH, Va.- A busy night among Beach District schools trying to do make up games on Monday. Among the winners, Ocean Lakes quarterback, Zander Jedlick tossed 3 touchdowns as the Dolphins won over the Cox Falcons 31-14. Landstown won their 18th straight district game as they blanked First Colonial 13-0. The Eagles improved to 5-0.

© 2018 WVEC