Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill brings football camp to Virginia Beach

Tyreek Hill has taken his youth football camp all across the country. Saturday the event came through Virginia Beach with kids traveling over three hours to attend.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Tyreek Hill is undoubtedly one of the best wide receivers in the NFL with seven Pro Bowl appearances in each of his seven years in the league and four First-team All-Pro selections. Hence the nickname, "cheetah."

But not only is he making strides on the football field, he's also making strides across the nation. After all, Hill believes its what you do off the football field that makes you who you are.

The Tyreek Hill football camp travels all across the country to states like Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Michigan and more recently, Virginia. On Saturday, the camp visited the Virginia Beach Sportsplex where kids aged 6-17 traveled from over three hours away to spend the afternoon with one of the NFL's top receivers.

"The reason I wanted to put this together is because sometimes I feel like kids don't always get that proper training," said Hill. "We're here to teach kids the fundamentals and techniques and provide them with a very football like environment."

A core pillar of these camps is accessibility. Hill remembers growing up in a small southern town and never having an opportunity to interact with the stars he looked up to. Its why the camp is capped off at a certain number to provide one on one time between Hill and each camper.

"I felt like camps weren't properly ran. At these camps we actually teach these kids and correct them on what they're doing wrong. I've always dreamed of giving back to the community and football is my way of doing it."

In each city the camp visits, the Tyreek Hill Family Foundation, which strives to empowers kids be the best they can be, finds a local charity to which it donates. On Saturday, that was the G.I.R.L.S. Club of Hampton Roads which Hill's foundation presented a $5,000 check.