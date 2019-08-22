NORFOLK, Va. — Hadji Gaylord is ready to make the transition from college football to NASCAR. He is on his way to being the next success story for NASCAR's Drive for Diversity Pit Crew Development program.

Gaylord grew up in Norfolk and went to Maury High School. He went to college and played football at Norfolk State. He says NASCAR recruits globally and came calling.

The first step was going through the NASCAR D4D combine. He survived that and was picked to advance to the 6 month training program in Charlotte. That all begins next week. He'll be in training to be a jack man, but will learn all the pit crew duties.

If all goes well, he'll graduate and be on somebody's pit crew next year.