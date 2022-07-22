Drivers excited about annual Hampton Heat 200

The 14th annual event has some of the best drivers from the Late Model Division from here in Hampton Roads and throughout the region.

Example video title will go here for this video

HAMPTON, Va. — For drivers in the area to those from around the region, it's the biggest event in Late Model racing. The 14th annual Hampton Heat 200 from Langley Speedway happening Saturday night at 8:45pm.

The 36 car field will have plenty of representation from those around Hampton Roads like 2020 winner Brenden Queen. "This race is our Daytona 500", he says. "We race here every week, but this is the one you want to win".

Greg Edwards is a 6-time Late Model champ at Langley, but has finished 2nd in the big event. "It's a lot different than a normal Saturday night", he says. "The best from around the country is here and it's a lot of really good cars".

For Edwards, the race becomes a family affair. His brother Danny will also be in the field. "We've doing this so long, we're just used to it."