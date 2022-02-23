x
Duke dampens UVA NCAA Tournament hopes

The Blue Devils finished strong to beat the Cavaliers 65-61 Wednesday in Charlottesville
Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski, center, talks with guard Trevor Keels, left, and Theo John during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Virginia Wednesday Feb. 23, 2022, in Charlottesville, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — A.J. Griffin hit back-to-back 3-pointers and scored on a drive after making just one basket in the first 36 minutes and No. 7 Duke beat Virginia 65-61. Duke improved to 24-4 overall and 14-3 in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

 Griffin’s first 3 gave the Blue Devils a 55-51 lead with 3:39 to play. His next one made it 58-53 with 2:41 left, and his drive made it 60-55 with just over two minutes to play. Trevor Keels’ basket with 56 seconds left and and a free throw were just enough to finish it. 

Duke edges UVA despite big night for Kihei Clark

Virginia guard Kihei Clark (0) celebrates a three point shot during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Duke Wednesday Feb. 23, 2022, in Charlottesville, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Kihei Clark made a career-best six 3-pointers, all in the first half, and scored a career-high 25 points for the Cavaliers.

 

