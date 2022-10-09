Dukes crack the AP Top 25 in 1st FBS season

HARRISONBURG, Va. — Following a 5-0 start in its first season at the FBS level, James Madison was ranked #25 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 College Football Poll. This is the first time in school history that the Dukes are nationally-ranked in a major FBS poll after receiving 105 total votes from the poll's 63 voters. The Dukes also received 70 votes in the USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches' Poll, serving as the third team outside that top 25.

JMU is fresh off a 42-20 win at Arkansas State Saturday night in Jonesboro, Ark. In the win, Todd Centeio threw for 394 yards and four touchdowns, as Kris Thornton caught nine passes for a career-high 173 yards.



Percy Agyei-Obese rushed 21 times for a career-best 158 yards and two scores, while the defense was paced by Taurus Jones, who turned in a career night with 13 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and a sack.



The Dukes become just the third team transitioning from FCS to FBS to begin their first season with a 5-0 mark, joining UTSA in 2012 and Florida Atlantic in 2004. JMU pursues the first 6-0 start by a first-year FBS program this upcoming week.



#25 JMU (5-0, 3-0 Sun Belt) remains out on the road on Saturday, Oct. 15 when it travels to Statesboro, Ga., to face Georgia Southern (3-3, 0-2 Sun Belt. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m.