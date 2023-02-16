Dukes fend off Monarchs and halt 2 game road win streak

Offurum also contributed seven rebounds and five assists for the Dukes (19-9, 10-5 Sun Belt Conference). Julien Wooden scored 17 points while going 7 of 11 (2 for 6 from distance). Noah Freidel shot 4 for 8 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 14 points, while adding six rebounds. Takal Molson had 14 points, making all six of his free throws.