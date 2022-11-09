Dukes Start Fast, Top NSU 63-7

HARRISONBURG, Va. — Quarterback Todd Centeio threw three of James Madison's four touchdown passes as the Dukes defeated 63-7 on Saturday afternoon at Bridgeforth Stadium.



The Dukes (2-0) led 21-0 after one quarter en route to their third straight win in the series with NSU (0-2).



Otto Kuhns led the Spartans' offense with 203 passing yards, including a 90-yard TD pass to Da'Quan Felton in the third quarter for NSU's first touchdown of the season. Felton caught three passes for 141 yards, a career high.



JMU started quickly, scoring touchdowns each of the first three times it touched the ball. Centeio threw a 43-yard TD pass to Kris Thornton on the Dukes' first possession. After forcing a short NSU punt, the Dukes needed just five plays to score again, on Centeio's 22-yard TD pass to Devin Ravenel.



Jordan Swann's interception on the ensuing NSU drive set up another score, this one on a 1-yard run by Latrele Palmer to cap a short 35-yard scoring drive. The Dukes led 21-0 after one quarter.



Centeio connected on another TD pass with Ravenel, covering 8 yards, in the second quarter. Percy Agyei-Obese scored on a 1-yard run earlier in the period for the Dukes, who led 35-0 at halftime.



The Spartans got in the end zone on their first possession – and first play – of the second half. Kuhns tossed a 90-yard TD pass to Felton. It was the longest pass by the NSU football program since the school-record 98-yarder from Chris Walley to Derrick Demps in the 2011 FCS playoff game at Old Dominion.



The Dukes added to their lead later in the period with a 15-yard TD pass from Billy Atkins to Thornton at the 8:48 mark. Kaelon Black tacked on a 1-yard TD run later in the quarter.



Sammy Malignaggi scored on a 1-yard TD run for the Dukes in the fourth quarter, which was shortened to 10 minutes upon agreement of the coaches.



Six of JMU's nine scoring drives started in NSU territory.



JMU outgained the Spartans 462-212, holding NSU to 9 rushing yards. Thornton had seven catches for 102 yards, while Agyei-Obese ran for 88 and two scores.



The Spartans return home to face Hampton in the Battle of the Bay at 2 p.m. next Saturday at Dick Price Stadium.