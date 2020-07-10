Washington Football Team benches QB Dwayne Haskins

Kyle Allen will get the start against the Los Angeles Rams.

WASHINGTON — Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins will not start against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, according to WUSA9's Darren Haynes.

Former Carolina Panthers' backup Kyle Allen will be the starting quarterback going forward. Alex Smith will be his backup.

Coach Ron Rivera put former first-round pick Haskins on notice that his play needed to improve following the Team's loss to the Cleveland Browns in Week 3.

Haskins was 32-for-45 for 314 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

WUSA9's Darren Haynes says Haskins will be deactivated for Sunday's game and will likely run the Washington Football Team's scout team this week.

UPDATE: I’m being told Dwayne Haskins will likely run scout team this week at practice. @wusa9 @WUSA9sports #WashingtonFootball pic.twitter.com/XV3GeaKEAW — Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) October 7, 2020

Haskins was the 15th overall pick in the 2019 draft, He has completed 61% of his passes this season for 939 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions.

There were rumors that Haskins had COVID-19, but WUSA9 can confirm those reports are untrue.

Allen started 12 games for the Carolina Panthers in 2019, with a 5-7 record. He threw for 3,322 yards with 17 touchdowns and 16 interceptions.