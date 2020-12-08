Steady progress for Washington's Dwayne Haskins

As a rookie last year, the Washington quarterback finished strong and is hoping to carry that over to camp.

ASHBURN, Va. — It was a steep learning curve for Dwayne Haskins in his rookie season with Washington. By the end of the year, shall we say he flattened that curve. He threw 5 touchdowns and only one interception over the last 3 games. Haskins is hoping to keep the trend going in 2020 training camp.

With former Panthers quarterback Kyle Allen now in D.C., it is even a lock that Haskins will be the starter. He's preparing the only way he knows how. He says, "Mostly, it's just a mentality of going in every day and handling your business on and off the field. And, you have to have a certain presence and confidence when commanding an offense and commanding a huddle."

Speaking of being in command, the quarterback has to be a team leader. As Haskins looks at it, "You have to be able to sit yourself down and look yourself in the mirror and see what did I do well and what did I not do well. What do I have to improve on."