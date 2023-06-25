Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat hosts first ever youth football combine

Sweat's combine approach is meant to be more light- hearted versus the traditional youth football camps that kids often feel pressured to play well at.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Boys and girls ages 6-12 got their first glimpse of what an NFL combine is like on Saturday. The Josh Sweat Under the Lights Combine debuted at the Virginia Beach Sportsplex with the Oscar Smith grad taking some time in his off season to give back to his local community. It's the first event Sweat has hosted.

Sweat, who is coming off his first Super Bowl appearance with the Philadelphia Eagles said he wanted to wait for the right time in his career before he hosted his first camp back home.