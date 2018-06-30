NORFOLK, Va.- As local NFL players get ready to head to their respective training camps in the coming weeks, some are giving back in a big way before they leave. Case in point, Norfolk native, LaRoy Reynolds. He held his Dawg House Youth Football Camp at Lakewood Park. It's the very place where Reynolds himself used to play as a child. Nearly 400 children ages K-12 took part in the camp that was free. "Saturdays used to be slammed packed with people", he says. "I wanted to bring that environment back. I wanted to bring that feeling back."

Reynolds has had a busy off season as well. After two seasons with the Atlanta Falcons, the 27 year old signed a free agent deal with the reigning Super Bowl Champion, Philadelphia Eagles. "I'm excited to be in Philly".

© 2018 WVEC