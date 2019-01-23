VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Landstown's Michael Christmas was very mindful of what happened a month ago in which they lost to the Cox Falcons. "We just wanted to make sure that we send a statement", he said. Mission accomplish. Christmas led 3 players in double figures with 18 points as the Eagles won over the Falcons 59-48 at home Tuesday night in a Beach District battle.

The Eagles trailed at halftime 28-27 before bouncing back. They would take a 46-38 lead over Cox, but the Falcons rallied with a 6-0 spurt of their own. Tayvion Robinson led Cox (12-3) with 17 points as they tied the game at 46-46.

Landstown (14-2) took over from there as Donald Hand and Christian Jones had 14 and 10 points respectively and held the Falcons scoreless over the final four minutes of the game.