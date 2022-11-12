Eagles Top NSU For MEAC Title

NORFOLK, Va. — N.C. Central quarterback Davius Richard threw four touchdown passes and run for another, leading North Carolina Central to a MEAC title-clinching 48-14 win over Norfolk State on Saturday afternoon at Dick Price Stadium.



The Eagles (8-2, 4-1 MEAC) overcame a 7-0 deficit after one quarter by scoring 28 points in the second quarter. They then scored the final 21 points of the second half to secure the MEAC's bid in next month's Celebration Bowl against the SWAC Champion.



NSU (1-9, 1-3 MEAC) took the opening kickoff and drove right down the field for the game's first touchdown. Quarterback Otto Kuhns scored on a 10-yard keeper at the 10:04 mark of the first quarter, and Grandin Willcox's PAT made it 7-0 in NSU's favor.



An interception by NSU linebacker Marquis Hall inside the NSU red zone thwarted one Eagle scoring chance in the first quarter, But the Spartans couldn't hold down NCCU's high-powered offense. NCCU took its first possession of the second quarter and marched 73 yards in 10 plays, capped by a 1-yard Latrell Collier TD run, to tie the game at 7-all. NCCU then recovered an NSU fumble two plays from scrimmage later, setting up a 24-yard TD pass from Richard to J'Mari Taylor that gave the Eagles the lead.



Richard added a 23-yard TD pass to Collier and a 1-yarder to Joaquin Davis just before halftime to give the Eagles a 28-7 edge at the intermission.



The Spartans again started quick in the second half, forcing an Eagle punt before driving 80 yards in three plays for their next score. Jordin Lennon ripped off a 59-yard run to put NSU In position, and Kuhns hit Da'Quan Felton for a 16-yard touchdown pass to cut NSU's deficit to 28-14 with 11:45 remaining in the third quarter.



NSU again forced the Eagles to punt and drove deep into NCCU territory on its next possession. But the drive stalled, and on 4th-and-10 from the Eagle 20, NSU opted for a trick play with field goal holder Stuart Anderson attempting a pass into the end zone. His throw was intercepted by Kole Jones, however, turning the ball back over to the Eagles.



Richard threw an 81-yard TD pass to E.J. Hicks on the ensuing drive to give the Eagles all the momentum. Richard added a 13-yard TD run and Taylor a 45-yard scoring scamper in the fourth to close out the win.



Richard completed 22-of-31 passes for 347 yards. Collier rushed for 96 yards while Hicks hauled in eight passes for 127 yards. For the night, NCCU amassed 548 yards of offense.



The Spartans ran for 233 yards, their second-highest tally of the season. Lennon ran 13 times for 98 yards and Kuhns had a season-best 87 rushing yards on just six carries. Felton caught six passes for 49 yards.



Linebacker Tyler Long had a career-high 14 tackles for the Spartans.



NSU caps the 2022 season next Saturday at South Carolina State. Kickoff is at 1:30 p.m. in Orangeburg.