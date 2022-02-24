Earning spots in the VHSL state basketball tournament

King's Fork and Manor girls each won a berth on Wednesday night.

SMITHFIELD, Va. — It's that time of year again. The region playoffs are underway in Hampton Roads for area high schools. You win a region semifinal and you earn a berth to the state tournament.

King's Fork and Manor girls did just that in Region 4A. The Bulldogs held off a late charge from Smithfield to win 71-65. Jayla Hearp for the Packers, led all scorers with 28 points.

Manor punched their ticket thanks to a Desire Short buzzer beating 3-pointer. The Mustangs got passed Deep Creek 58-56.