Earning spots in the VHSL state basketball tournament

SMITHFIELD, Va. — It's that time of year again. The region playoffs are underway in Hampton Roads for area high schools. You win a region semifinal and you earn a berth to the state tournament.
King's Fork and Manor girls did just that in Region 4A. The Bulldogs held off a late charge from Smithfield to win 71-65. Jayla Hearp for the Packers, led all scorers with 28 points.
Manor punched their ticket thanks to a Desire Short buzzer beating 3-pointer. The Mustangs got passed Deep Creek 58-56.
On the boys side, there is no one left to represent the area in the state tournament in Class 6. Oscar Smith had a nine point halftime lead but faded in the second half. They lost to Manchester 59-45. Also, James River ended the season for Landstown 51-33.