East Carolina squeezes out a win over ODU

Behind all night, the Monarchs took the lead with less than a minute to go, but the Pirates scored last on their way to 63-62 victory

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Major props for a big comeback for ODU, but it wasn't enough. East Carolina (6-2) edged the Monarchs (3-5) on Tuesday night in Greenville 63-62.

The Pirates were up by 9 at halftime and maintained the lead until C.J. Keyser put ODU ahead 62-61 with 0:51 remaining. Brandon Suggs answered for East Carolina to put them ahead by one. The Monarchs had three other possessions but couldn't connect.

It's the second win for East Carolina over ODU in 11 days as the Pirates beat the Monarchs 73-60 in the Myrtle Beach Invitational.

Keyser led ODU in scoring with 19. Kalu Ezikpe had 12 points and 8 rebounds.

East Carolina was (11-15) from three-point range in the first half. They finished with 15 from long range which is their best number in 6 years.