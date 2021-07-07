Eastern Amateur is back and with a new look

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — After a year in which the Covid-19 pandemic stopped the annual Eastern Amateur, the tournament is back to playing golf at Elizabeth Manor Golf and Country Club. The 64th edition will be under new ownership who gave the course a facelift. "Everybody's very positive. They can't believe the changes and how good the condition of the course", says Skeeter Heath of the ownership group of the club.

With the help of World Golf Hall Of Famer, 2-time Masters, and Eastern Amateur champ, Ben Crenshaw, 400 yards was added to the course. They made sure that it didn't lose its old school feel. "This is a gem", says Heath. "We just want to enhance it so we feel like that we've done a very nice job keeping it the way, but making some modern changes".